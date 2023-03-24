Utahns on the fence over extended winter season

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are eager for a warm spring, but are remaining grateful for what the snowfall means.

“We’ve needed it for a long time and I’m super happy it’s here even though I am very done with winter. Very, very done,” said Mercy Lavery as she shoveled her driveway in Sandy Friday.

Lavery said driving her son to Glacier Hills Elementary was a scary experience.

“It was a blizzard," she said. "It was insane, I could hardly see cars just down the street until they got close with the lights on."

Just down the street, Jim Lokey had similar thoughts, saying he’ll probably have to shovel several more times, and will be careful driving. But he said the extra work and precautions because of the record-breaking snowpack are work it.

“You know, we need to refill the Salt Lake so we don’t have all these problems with the dust,” said Lokey.

For Lokey, this current season is reminiscent of similar winters.

“We moved here in ’82, so we were here, I remember going down and sandbagging State Street,” he said, “You had to go down there at two in the morning because the river was rising and such.”

Lokey now hopes the transition to warm weather is subtle to prevent flooding issues.

“Well, I think people are anxious for it to warm up, which I hope it doesn’t do too quickly with all the pack we’ve got in the canyon,” said Lokey, “You know going up and down the canyons there’s likely going to be some mud and so we’ve still got more to deal with.”