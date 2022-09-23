Utahns rally at Utah State Capitol in support for change in Iran

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns rally at the Utah State Capitol Thursday evening in solidarity with protests in Iran.

In Farsi, people chanted "women, life, freedom," - chanting for change within the current government regime.

"Everybody's on the streets in Iran, they're fighting with the police, the police are trying to shoot them," said one demonstrator. "They are there with nothing, so we are here to raise our voice in support for them."

These protests in Iran come after a twenty-two year old woman, Mahsa Amini, died in police custody. The officers claim she was not wearing her hijab, or head scarf, in the proper way.

Her death is igniting protests across Iran and the world, and people who call Utah home gathered at the Capitol.

"If I were in Iran, I would definitely go to the streets and protest, although I know I might be dead if I go to the street," said another one of the attendees. "But when all of my brothers and sisters go to the street and get killed, what makes me special?"

While many at the rally wished to remain anonymous for fear of possible retaliation by the Iranian government directed at themselves or their families, they still wished to speak out about what's happening there.

"I thought it would be good if we spread their stories and their sufferings so others can hear that and they can make whatever they want out of that," said yet another demonstrator. "But we are here to show solidarity."

People held up signs, lead chants and stood with their community away from home to raise awareness about the challenges faced by people in Iran.

“I’m happy to see all the Iranian people show up, but what I would like to see most, more than anything else is for them to contact their elected officials and demand to help Iranian people with free internet," one attendee said. "Because that’s what they’re asking.”

"I want to tell our people back in Iran that we are here for you, no matter how they censor you, no matter how they shut down the internet on you," they said. "We are here, we can raise our voice and let the world know what is going on in Iran."

