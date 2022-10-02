Utahns remember terrifying ordeal 5 years after Las Vegas shooting

Saturday marks five years since the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas — a day that changed the lives of 58 families that lost a loved one, and hundreds more still dealing with the trauma they experienced.

“Just don’t forget. That’s the main thing, just don’t forget,” said Karen Larsen who lives in Davis County. She and her sister – Sharon Hokanson – who lives in St. George, were at the music festival when the shooting happened on Oct. 1, 2017.

The two are back in Vegas this weekend attending a concert to remember the lives lost that day. Looking back to what happened 5 years ago, the sisters say it was during the an act on night three, that everything changed.

“And then we hear this pop, pop, pop, we kind of thought it was fireworks or firecrackers and but we even thought well, that's strange that somebody would set firecrackers off in here, you know, and it didn't take long, though, and somebody screamed to hit the ground. They're shooting at us,” remembers Sharon.

They say they still haven’t fully processed everything from that night.

“You can't really go to a concert anymore without thinking about it, at least,” said Sharon. “But yeah, we don't want to let it stop us from getting out and living our lives, and you know. But that is always on the back in the back of our mind.”

They couldn’t let this horrific experience affect their love for live music, or hold them back.

“I don't have to let him ruin that for the rest of my life. I'm just going to get right back out there and do it,” said Karen.

Karen and Sharon visited the memorial for the 58 victims in Clark County. They say this tragedy brought survivors from all over together, and have forged a special bond.

“It was an awful thing,” said Sharon. “It really did happen, and but those of us who survived are truly like a family, and have that in common, and can help and support each other, and be like a family. Yeah, just talking to people who were there about it is just it's therapeutic.”

They want people to never forget the tragedy and be thankful to be alive – just like they are.

“Just live life to the fullest because it can change in a split second.”

To help make sure we never forget, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center has events and opportunities to recognize the lives lost. And resources if you are dealing with struggles from that day and need help. You can find that here.