Utahns soak up sun on Pioneer Day (observed)

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — On the final day of the long holiday weekend, many took advantage of slightly cooler temperatures at some of Utah's reservoirs.

At Jordanelle State Park, it was probably one of the best days of the year — not too hot, not too cold, not too sunny, not too overcast. A lot of people came out and enjoyed the great weather with a day on the lake.

Many of them said they wished they could stay longer while wrapping up their holiday weekend — as the state holiday is being "observed" Monday because July 24 fell on a Sunday this year.

As boats and jet skis crossed the water, paddleboards and kayaks were pushed out, kids played in the water and parents soaked up the sun, it was an all-around great day to end the holiday weekend.

“Oh, we had fun. We got to paddleboard and kayak. The water was refreshing,” Gabriel Carreras said. “Great time to be out here, and not too packed. That was kind of interesting — I thought it'd be more packed.”

Others were soaking up the sun while waiting to get into the water, like Micheal Bridge. He played with his dog Zoey, continuing their game of fetch they started earlier.

“Just enjoying the reservoir. We got some paddleboards, we've got some children, they're out enjoying the paddleboards, we're out here relaxing,” he said, adding with a laugh: "But my kids took the paddleboards and haven't shown back up."

But that didn’t matter — with a great spot in the shade under a tree, they were making the most of it.