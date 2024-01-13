Utahns stock up on food ahead of stormy winter weekend

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Some Utahns are looking forward to a weekend of being snowed in.

“I'm actually kind of excited for a big one because it feels like we really need it,” said Carter Bullock. “My car is super bad in the snow. It's rear-wheel drive and it'll slide everywhere, so I'll just plan to not go anywhere. I plan to stock and stay in my apartment.”

Others are worried about the roads.

“I'm having family come in from Cheyenne,” said Paula Archuleta. “They were trying to beat the storm, but they closed the freeway in Rawlins, so now I'm waiting to see when they're going to get here.”

Some families flocked to the grocery store to stock up on food.

“We saw the storms inbound and we know that it's going be lots of run on the stores,” said Tyler Davis. “We want to get in early and get everything we can do to keep them warm and all the snacks they need.”

Love them or hate them, snow storms are an annual reality of living in Utah.

“I've been local for a long time, so I'm used to these storms,” said Davis. “I'm excited for them. Mother Nature, show ‘em what she can do.”

Ahead of winter storms, FEMA recommends keeping a three-day supply of non-perishable food and water on hand.