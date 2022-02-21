Salt Lake City residents take the most leisure time in U.S., study says

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Salt Lake City take more leisure time in an average day than residents of any other large metro in the U.S., according to the results of a new study.

The personal-finance website WalletHub on Monday released its report on 2022’s Hardest-Working Cities in America which revealed some interestig data.

In order to find out where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub said they compared the 116 largest cities across 11 key metrics. The data set ranges from employment rate to average hours worked per week to share of workers with multiple jobs.

How Hard Does Salt Lake City Work? (1=Best, 58=Avg.):

3 rd – Employment Rate

– Employment Rate 13 th – Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs

– Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs 36 th – Share of Households Where No Adults Work

– Share of Households Where No Adults Work 7 th – Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident

– Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident 1st – Avg. Leisure Time Spent per Day

SLC's proximity to "The Greatest Snow on Earth" likely has something to do with the results.

Read the full results of the study, here.