Utahns top in nation for telecommuting during pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY — During the Covid-19 pandemic, more Utah households had an adult who moved some or all of their work home than those in any other state, though the District of Columbia’s rate was higher.

That’s according to the U.S. Census bureau’s latest household “Pulse Survey” which has been conducted on a regular basis through the pandemic.

52.7% of Utah households reported at least one adult changing their work location to be home.

Fox 13 looked into the Census numbers to see which segments of Utah’s population were more likely to make the shift.

Households with high incomes were more likely to change work locations…

Hispanic Utahns reported shifting work more than others, with respondents of Asian descent reporting the least.

Education is a bit of a headscratcher. A four-year degree or higher seems to give people the option of working from home more often, but people who didn’t finish high school were second on the list of those saying someone in their household made the change.

But why did Utahns change so much? Most likely it’s because Utahns have more children per capita than any other state.

If you’re wondering how gender plays into it, this would be the wrong survey to ask. Remember the question is about households, meaning that opposite sex couples would both say “yes” to the question even if only one of them changed their routine.

Labor-related surveys rather than household surveys have shown that women have changed in this regard more than men and have often lost income in the process.