Utahns turn to e-bikes as alternative to high gas prices

SALT LAKE CITY — As gas prices and inflation continue to hurt the wallets of many Utahns, some are turning to e-bikes as a way to save some money and still get around town.

"Electric bikes are the hottest segment in the industry," said Tommy Murphy, who is a buyer at Al's Sporting Goods. "They're fun that's what you've got to remember, they're fun."

But what's a fun hobby for some is also an alternative to cars for others.

"Right now with the gas prices and inflation and the economy electric commuter bikes we can't keep them in stock," Murphy explained.

Bikers say that one full charge on some e-bikes can take you further than one gallon of gas.

"I've saved a lot of money," said e-bike owner Bryson Siddoway. "I mean my electrical bill has gone up but it's been very insignificant compared to what gas prices are right now."

All e-bike owners have to do is plug the bike into an electrical outlet for a charge before they can start riding the bike.

"The price of gasoline we're all feeling it," said Murphy, "So now with the electric bike, it is a cheaper option to get into all you're doing is plugging it into your wall of the garage."

With sales going up, the e-bike business says this is just the start in what may be the next big mode of transportation.

"The electric side it is the hottest segment," Murphy said. "The growth there is it's gonna be a strong couple years and electric I don't see it slowing down."