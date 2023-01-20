Utahns voice support, opposition for teacher salaries, school choice bill

SALT LAKE CITY — House Committee representatives voted 12-4 in favor of an education bill Thursday evening.

House Bill 215 would raise teacher salaries and create a school choice program where parents can apply to get public funds for their child to go to a private school or do homeschooling.

Under the $42 million dollar 'Utah Fits All Scholarship Program,' students would be eligible for up to $8,000 each.

The bill has been highly controversial, with people lining up to speak during public comment at the meeting.

President of Growing Unified Development Marcus Carr said he believes it would be a great option for students struggling in the classroom in the lower-income communities in Ogden.

"I believe this will help a lot of those kids that are slipping through the cracks," said Carr. "Maybe this will actually be a program that will help our city."

On the other side, former public school teacher Roy Shelly said he is concerned the program would give money to private schools while taking away resources for public schools.

"The use of public funds without full accountability and providing the same service public schools do still irritates me even though some small amount is being left to a local school," said Shelly.

Director of Utah Private Schools Association Dr. Galey Colosimo said he is in favor of the bill, saying it gives parents more freedom to make the right decision for their children's education.

A big part of why the bill is controversial is that it combines raising teacher salaries with the school choice program.

Utah Parent Teacher Association President Stacey Mollinet said including a raise in teacher salaries feels like a bribe to pass the bill.

“We have heard that teachers would rather not have the salary increase if they have to," said Stacey Mollinet. "This is not good for public education."

Director of Utah Private Schools Association Dr. Galey Colosimo said it's a win-win for students and parents.

“In our view this is a solution that is yes and; Yes to public school teachers and yes to families that are seeking different alternatives," said Colosimo.

The bill now heads to the House floor.