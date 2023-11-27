Utahns weigh in on Fifth National Climate Assessment

SALT LAKE CITY — While planet-warming pollution in the United States is slowly decreasing, it isn't happening nearly fast enough.

The Fifth National Climate Assessment was released earlier this month.

The congressionally mandated report due roughly every five years showed the U.S. isn't decreasing pollution fast enough to meet the nation's targets.

The report also showed the U.S. isn't in line with the UN-sanctioned goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. That is the threshold beyond which scientists warm life on Earth would struggle to cope.

Mark Brunson, a professor of Environment and Society at Utah State University played a role in the latest climate assessment.

Brunson says his role was to help write and understand about wildfires and how they affect our region and about rangelands and agriculture in our region.

"So, I work on how people affect the environment and how the environment affects people in desert states like Utah and surrounding states," said Brunson.

Through his work, Brunson pointed to some positives.

"One thing that I think was very, was heartening about this assessment compared to the last couple of them was that we were really beginning to see that communities are making a difference," he said.

While he says there is a difference being made, Brunson stressed the importance of helping front-line communities that are really experiencing the impacts.

"One of the ways that we can reduce the impacts of climate change is by helping underserved communities, Native American communities, poor communities because the disproportionate impacts are much greater for them," said Brunson.

Brunson added he thinks part of the solution is not simply to work on greenhouse gasses or to figure out ways to adapt. Instead, he pointed to reducing some of the inequities that make it harder for some people to be able to do the things they need to do to protect themselves.

FOX 13 News spoke with people at Liberty Park on Sunday about their thoughts on climate change.

"The reduction in snow, even in the 15 years that I've been here is noticeable, so, yeah, it's warmer," said Lionel Trepanier.

A sentiment echoed by Michael Swaringen.

"I've definitely noticed a huge difference in the winters and summers here from back in the 70s winters, we tend to get a little more snow down in the valley and summers weren't quite so hot," said Swaringen.

However, others, like Zachary Redding had a different view when it comes to climate change.

"There's no evidence of it whatsoever and all proof that they give is just false across the board," said Redding.

The First National Climate Assessment was released back in 2000.