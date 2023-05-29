Utahns who gave all honored on Memorial Day

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns of all ages, veterans and leaders joined together on the steps of the State Capitol Monday morning for a special ceremony honoring those who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"It makes me want to cry, I'm not used to something like this," said Vietnam War veteran U.S. Marines Cpl. JoAnn Haines.

It was an emotional day for Haines.

"We were kind of hated when we came back from overseas," she explained. "It was 40 years before I heard the first words of thank you for your service."

Haines was joined by fellow Vietnam War veteran Randy Beal and many others as those who served and lost their lives protecting our country were honored.

"I've got a wall of water in my room with everybody's obituary on it, and I talk to them every day," Beal explained.

On the south steps of the Utah State Capitol, families huddled around the veterans in attendance as Governor Spencer Cox, Rep. Blake Moore and others took to the podium stressing the importance of Memorial Day.

"Thank you for all for all of your service and what you've provided." Moore said. "That America continues to lead for peace and prosperity across our world."

The governor says those men and women are the ones who have helped defend and protect our unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and that all men and women are created equal.

"We pay tribute to those men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect and promote that radical idea," said Cox.

As a wreath was laid, and Taps played from the top steps of the Capitol, those who served our country, like Beal and Haines looked on. Both later spoke about the feelings during the ceremony.

"Sadness, a heavy heart and also gladness that the ceremony and everybody showed up for it," said Beal.

Haines says the friends she lost while servicing and everyone who paid the ultimate sacrifice are the reason we are here and that we are a country.