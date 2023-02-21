Utahns working to support Turkey after devastating earthquakes

Just as Turkey was barely beginning to get back on its feet after the devastating earthquake on Feb. 6, another 6.4 magnitude earthquake took more lives Monday.

The second shock has sent Turkish people and their loved ones into a state of fear of not knowing if or when the tragedy will end.

The owners of Sofia’s Doner Kebab Express are originally from Azerbaijan, but have family in Turkey. The family-owned restaurant has been bringing a taste of Turkey to West Jordan since 2017.

Nailya Ragimova said her sister-in-law is not impacted. Still, everyone is concerned the earthquakes could continue.

“Right now, it’s very vulnerable,” said Ragimova.

“It just causes massive panic amongst everybody living in not just Turkey but surrounding countries that are being affected, because nobody knows what’s going on,” said Ragimova’s daughter, Narmina Inranova.

Members of the Utah Turkish American Association said the reaction to this second earthquake felt different.

“I’m like, ‘Enough already,’” said organization vice president Ahmet Emre. “Another earthquake? To this scale? 6.4?”

They’ve been in constant communication with their families overseas and are working to send funds and resources to help with recovery.

“We are all in this long, extended nightmare but we are going to overcome this,” said Isil Hessick, director of social media and PR.

The organization wants to focus on helping vulnerable children and families in Turkey receive support and education. For more information on the Utah Turkish American Association, you can visit their website here.