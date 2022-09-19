Utahns worry about loved ones in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Fiona

SAN JUAN, P.R. — It’s been almost exactly five years since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, and now the island is fighting through another hurricane: Hurricane Fiona.

As of Sunday night, the National Hurricane Center expects heavy rains overnight and Monday will bring “catastrophic life-threatening flash floods.” The power is down and President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency.

Puerto Ricans living in Utah ache for their friends and family back home. They say many are still recovering from the devastation from five years ago.

Performers in the music and dance group, Bomba Marilé, are using the power of music and community to get through this time of uncertainty.

“Music is healing, music is powerful,” said Miriam Padilla Vargas. “It really helps us get our emotions out through the dance…Everything that you worked for is just flooded and it’s gone again.”

Any update the group can get from their loved ones is crucial.

“Sometimes not being able to communicate with them when things like that happen, it breaks my heart,” said Miguel Rodriguez.

The images of the current catastrophe is triggering for Liliana Rodríguez Muriel and Omar González Nieves, who lived through Hurricane Maria. They moved to Utah shortly after.

“It was sad knowing that many poor people were suffering,” said González Nieves.

Enid Cordero, who lives in northwest Puerto Rico, showed FOX 13 News the view from her home. Winds whip the palm trees and send trash bins scattering down the street. She has family living in Utah who keep checking in on her, but service is spotty.

“With Hurricane Maria, I was not sure what to expect,” she said. “But with this hurricane, I feel like I’m better prepared.”

Despite preparations, the uncertainty is still heavy but they know the community will help them through.

“We’re Puerto Ricans, we’re strong people,” said Rodgriguez Muriel. “We’re going to survive everything.”

In the past, Bomba Marilé has collected donations to take back to Puerto Rico. If you want to see the group perform this weekend, they’ll be at the Afro Utah Festival on Saturday. They’re also hosting a free community Bomba performance and education event on Sunday at the Black Cultural Center at the University of Utah.

For information, you can visit their website here.