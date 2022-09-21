Utah's AG joins fight over docs seized at Trump's Florida home

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has signed on to a challenge of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida.

Reyes joined a multi-state coalition of Republican attorneys general who have filed a "friend of the court" brief demanding the return of documents President Trump deems privileged. The amicus was filed in the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"Joe Biden’s commitment to weaponizing the DOJ to go after political opponents should deeply concern all Americans," Paxton said in a statement. "Given Biden’s track record, combined with his rhetoric demonizing anyone he disagrees with, the courts must be on high alert to the ways in which DOJ may abuse its power to punish President Donald Trump. At a bare minimum, the Eleventh Circuit should ensure that any privileged information taken from President Trump is returned and the special master stays in place."

Reyes' office said he had no comment on the amicus filing. Utah's Attorney General has been a vocal supporter of President Trump, including taking time off after being re-elected to assist the Trump campaign in its challenges of the 2020 election.

Recently, a federal judge appointed a special master to oversee document disputes stemming from the FBI search of Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate in August where federal authorities said they had found thousands of classified documents.

Read the amicus filing here: