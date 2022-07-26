Utah's alcohol control authority approves mini-bottle sales

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — After decades away, Utah's liquor control authority unanimously voted to approve mini-bottle sales in the state.

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services Commission on Tuesday approved a proposed administrative rule for sales for 50 ml. spiritous liquor and 187 ml wine in state-run and state-contracted liquor stores.

FOX 13 News first reported last week the process was under way to bring mini-bottles back to Utah. They haven't been sold since the 1980s, when they were the primary method for bars to sell alcohol (patrons would get the drink mixings and then add the liquor themselves).

The DABS says mini-bottles have become a new request, largely driven by rural liquor stores who have said tourists have complained about having to buy a whole bottle when they just want a drink. The Utah State Legislature has left it up to the DABS to decide what to do.

The commission's vote launches a public comment period for the rule. If there are no significant issues, the rule goes into effect. The DABS previously told FOX 13 News that sales could then begin by this fall.