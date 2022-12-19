Utah's Argentine community celebrates country's first World Cup title since 1986

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in more than three decades, Argentina has been crowned the winner of the FIFA World Cup.

The win against France to cap off the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar brought a celebration to the steps of the Utah State Capitol Sunday afternoon.

Around 1,000 people, mostly from the Argentine community, came dressed in jerseys and face paint, with their country's flag in hand.

Martin Regnato is from Argentina and has lived in Draper for almost 23 years.

"I was 11 years old last time that we won," he said.

There were a lot of emotions for Regnato, celebrating his country's first World Cup victory since 1986.

"It's like being home. It's awesome," said Regnato.

In his hands the whole time, he held a replica of the World Cup trophy that he has had for nearly a decade.

"I bought it in 2014 and we didn't win, so I put it away and last night I went to my basement, all lights off, cover it, took it to the car, and when we won, I took it out," said Regnato.

Others, like Gustavo Gramajo, a member of the Utah Argentina Alliance, also took time to enjoy the moment.

"I am so happy after 22 years living in this amazing country, we can come in peace and celebrate this," said Gramajo.

Ana Valdemoros, a Salt Lake City councilwoman and native of Argentina, said she was nervous and excited while watching the World Cup Sunday morning.

After the win, she could be found in the middle of all the excitement.

"You'll see Argentineans jumping a lot, screaming a lot, screaming Leo Messi's name and shouting Maradona's name as well," said Valdemoros.

Valdermoros said according to the 2020 Census, about 7,000 people of Argentine background and Argentine nationalities live in Utah.

Many of those people across the valley showed up to recognize this important moment.

"Football is such a staple. It's everything for the Argentine community, and so to win a World Cup, it's just magical," said Valdemoros.

While there were plenty of cheers, smiles and chants from people of all ages, Regnato gave FOX 13 News a tiny glimpse of how much this win means for his community here and across the world.

"This is what the people needed," he said. "In Argentina, people suffering, the economy and everything, so this win means everything for the people."

Those who spoke with FOX 13 News Sunday afternoon said they don't want to wait another 36 years to see their team win a World Cup — they hope to see the team win it all again in 2026 when it is hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup previously in 1978 and 1986.