Utah's arts and culture scene rebounds from COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's arts and culture scene is bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, artists performed in the Capitol rotunda to showcase their talents. The event also served as a "thank you" to lawmakers for keeping the culture industry afloat during the pandemic.

"We are alive due in large part today because of the Utah legislature and the emergency investments they made in 2020 and 2021," said Crystal Young, the executive director of the Utah Cultural Alliance, the trade group representing a lot of the state's arts industry.

When COVID-19 hit, concerts, museums and shows were shut down. But the industry has bounced back in a big way from the height of the pandemic. Young said they are roughly 500 jobs shy of pre-pandemic levels.

"We're getting there," said Emily Larsen of the Springville Museum of Art. "Our attendance at the museum this last year in 2022, is almost back to pre-pandemic levels."

Utah enjoys a reputation as a state that supports arts, cultural events and live entertainment. The industry as a whole (including design, education, entertainment, fashion, film, humanities and traditional arts sectors) generated roughly $10 billion in economic output and roughly 65,000 jobs.

"The culture industry was actually the second most impacted industry after leisure and hospitality. And we had the third fastest sector job growth rebounding in 2021," Young said.

At a news conference on Tuesday, House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, thanked the artists.

"Our lives are so much richer as Utahns because of the great work you do," he said.

Some industries are still recovering from the pandemic. Film and TV work is starting to pick up, said Utah Film Commissioner Virginia Pearce.

"It's been slow as everyone has been, but because Utah has so many great outdoor spaces with lots of air, we have been able to recoup quicker than other states. We have seen a lot of production in rural areas," she said.

The Utah Cultural Alliance said its priorities this year were ongoing funding for rural arts programs, school education programs and a bill that would crack down on fraudulent ticket sales.