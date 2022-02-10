Utah's "Band-Aid Bandit" on the run for nearly a month, arrested in California

SALT LAKE CITY — A man from Utah, who was dubbed the "Band-Aid Bandit" in 2020, was on the run for nearly a month before turning himself in to California officials. He now faces charges in Nevada and Utah for multiple robberies.

West Haven resident Cody Jensen (32) was initially arrested in August 2021 and was on pre-trial release for federal bank robbery charges in Utah when he cut off his ankle monitor and was on the run for three weeks.

While on the run, Nevada officials allege that Jensen robbed an America First Credit Union in Henderson.

That robbery joins an indictment in Nevada that charges Jensen with two other robberies within the state.

September 30, 2020: America First Credit Union at 10608 South Eastern Avenue #D in Henderson

November 18, 2020: U.S. Bank at 5564 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas

In addition to the robberies in Nevada, Jensen was awaiting trial for seven robberies in Utah.

Dec. 9, 2019: Cyprus Credit Union inside the Walmart Supercenter at 11328 South Jordan Gateway in South Jordan

Jan. 3, 2020: America First Credit Union inside the Dan’s Foods at 1360 South Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City

Feb. 7, 2020: U.S. Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug at 4080 West 9000 South in West Jordan

Feb. 28, 2020: U.S. Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug at 1550 East 3500 North in Lehi

May 5, 2020: U.S. Bank inside the Smith’s Food and Drug at 1174 West 600 North in Salt Lake City

July 25, 2020: Goldenwest Credit Union inside Macey’s grocery store at 760 East Main Street in Lehi

Aug. 27, 2020: America First Credit Union inside Bowman’s Market at 325 North Main Street in Kaysville

Jensen surrendered to police in California on Wednesday and was taken into federal custody where he is waiting to be brought back to Utah to face his charges.

During the original investigation in 2020, Jensen was nicknamed the "Band-Aid Bandit" because he was seen wearing Band-Aids on his fingers when he robbed the banks.