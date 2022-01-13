Utah's Big 5 among most dangerous in the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is known for its mighty "Big 5" National Parks, but visiting these natural wonders is not without risk.

Zion and Arches National Park are included in the top ten National Parks with the most search and rescues in United States; also making the list is Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Outforia used data from incidents reported to the National Parks Authority from 2018-2020 to compile the list.

Utah is ranked third for the most search and rescues in the nation, with 1,043 incidents.

Glen Canyon reported 279, and Arches reported 202.

There is a strong correlation between number of visitors per year and the number of search and rescue incidents, with the Grand Canyon having the most reported search and rescues at 785. Zion is the Utah park with the most incidents at 285.

An Outforia report released in 2021 cited the Grand Canyon as also having the most deaths since 2010 with 134; Zion was tenth on the list with 43.

Falls are the major cause of death, with steep drop-offs along several hiking trails at both parks.

For a full list of seach and rescue incidents at National Parks, go to Outforia's website.

