Utah's biggest job fair is back after a year hiatus because of COVID-19

PROVO — The state’s largest job fair is back after a one year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 100 employers offering more than 1,000 job openings will be on hand for in-person meetings and interviews with candidates.

Careers in aerospace, construction, technology, healthcare, the service industry and more will be featured at the fair.

Currently, Utah’s unemployment rate is 2.1%, well below the national rate of 3.8%.

That is creating a job market favoring job seekers.

The Utah Department of Workforce Services says employers are offering higher wages, bonuses and more attractive benefit packages to attract new employees.

Some companies are offering paid childcare to attract parents to rejoin the workforce.

People looking to enter the workforce to those with experience looking for a career change will find options at the fair that for some, may be life changing.

“Don’t just come to find a job, come to find your career that you are passionate about,” said Patrick Donegan, workforce development specialist at the Department of Workforce Services. “It is a job seeker market. A lot of employers have raised wages.”

The job fair takes place Tuesday, March 22 from 2:00 - 5:00 PM at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo.

A full list of employers scheduled to attend the event can be found here: utahvalleyjobfair.com