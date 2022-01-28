Utah's Capitol Hill could get a security upgrade

SALT LAKE CITY — Capitol Hill could get a significant security upgrades in response to ongoing threats against elected officials and previous vandalism.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, confirmed that discussions were under way about increasing security around the Utah State Capitol.

"There will some huge things, fencing and so forth," Rep. Schultz said.

The entire Capitol complex, which includes separate buildings for the House and Senate, as well as a large lawn to the south and plans for a museum to the north, would not be fenced in. Rather, Rep. Schultz indicated, there would be certain areas that would see access shut off to prevent vehicles from getting near the Capitol building itself.

When a vehicle drove up a series of stairs underneath the governor's office in 2013, it prompted a security review and changes to access to the building. Recently, the Utah Highway Patrol instituted X-ray machines at entrances to buildings and bag checks (although guns are not prohibited in the Capitol).