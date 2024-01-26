Utah's first LGBTQ+ health clinic opens in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday evening, community members celebrated Utah’s first LGBTQ+ health clinic’s official opening in Salt Lake City.

“What we're trying to do is switch what health care looks like and make sure that interactions are positive and affirming,” said Ahmer Afroz, CEO of UAF Legacy Health. “We know that as these types of bills or rhetoric start to come up, our community starts to be more stigmatized, hides, is less likely to kind of disclose their particular medical needs, and they're also less likely just to engage."

The clinic is at the original Utah AIDS Foundation office at 150 South 1000 East. The organization has rebranded as UAF Legacy Health and will provide primary and mental health care plus HIV prevention and treatment.

“We're offering clinical trials with new medications for both HIV and prevention,” said Susana Keeshin, Medical Director. “So to add to the dearth of knowledge we have in this area.”

UAF Legacy Health is open to anyone but specializes in care for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We're wanting to be kind of a medical home, and medical home also includes mental health,” said Keeshin.