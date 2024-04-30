Utah's food trucks revving up for warmer months ahead

SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures rise, more people are getting outside. As they enjoy the warmth, there's nothing better to satisfy taste buds than experiencing Utah’s food truck scene.

The Food Truck League organizes events from Ogden to Payson and all points in between. Usually, seven to ten food trucks attend each gathering.

“Utah has a huge food truck community,” said Eliot Steimle, General Manager of the Food Truck League. “We are trying to bring people together around food. It's a huge connector.”

Events occur Monday through Friday and are usually held in parks or other community gathering areas like the Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

The food trucks change with each event, so a truck someone experiences one week, likely won’t be at the event the following week. That rotation allows for even more variety.

“Everybody walks the line and looks at menus and decides what they want to eat,” Steimle said. “And with 10 food trucks you are going to find something that you like.”

One of the trucks aligned with the Food Truck League is Bomb Dilla.

“We specialize in Americanized, loaded quesadillas,” said Ruben Sauyun, owner of the Bomb Dilla food truck. “I do anything from mac and cheese loaded quesadillas to I play with hot cheetos, carne asada, and your traditional quesadillas as well.”

FOX 13 News caught up with Bomb Dilla at the Gallivan Center lunchtime event that happens year round on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Bomb Dilla has been in business since 2017 and continues to grow.

“We have grown our name,” Sauyun said. “I still don’t think all of Utah knows who we are yet. We are slowly building and still have many more mountains to climb.”

Being included in the Food Truck League is helping Sauyan and other Utah small business owners climb those mountains and connect with communities and customers across the state.

Hundreds of truck owners in Utah are creating new and exciting dishes, offering customers a diversity of unique flavors. Food truck events are allowing them to reach a mass audience.

“People are doing different things or trying to stay traditional to their roots and trying to bring that into the streets of Salt Lake City or Davis and Utah county,” Sauyun said.