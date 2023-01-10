Utah's golf courses would have to make public how much water they use under new bill

SALT LAKE CITY — A new bill introduced ahead of the state legislative session would require golf courses to report how much water they use on fairways, greens and driving ranges.

That data would then be made public.

House Bill 188, sponsored by Rep. Doug Welton, R-Payson, would require all golf courses, whether public or private, to report how many gallons of water they use a year to the Utah Division of Water Resources. The information would then be posted on a publicly accessible website.

Golf courses have been criticized in the past for water use as Utah's drought drags on. Recently, St. George prohibited construction of any new golf courses unless developers can provide their own non-potable source of water. The Washington County Water Conservancy District called on golf courses to cut the size of their fairways to reduce water consumption.

It's one of a series of water conservation bills being pushed in the Utah State Legislature in response to the drought and declining Great Salt Lake.