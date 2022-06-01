Utah's governor issues proclamation marking LGBTQ Pride Month

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox issued a proclamation Wednesday, marking June as Pride Month and calling on Utahns to be more welcoming and accepting of the LGBTQ community.

"This should not be controversial," the governor told FOX 13 News in an interview about the proclamation. "There should be nothing controversial about supporting a group of people in our state who have historically been marginalized."

Cox may be the only Republican governor in the nation to issue such a proclamation recently. He issued a similar one last year, the first Utah governor to officially acknowledge Pride Month. The governor vetoed a bill earlier this year the legislature passed, banning transgender students from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity. The legislature met in a special session to override him. On Tuesday night, a lawsuit was filed over the ban.

Asked about the message he wanted to send to LGBTQ people with the proclamation, Gov. Cox said: "We love you, we care about you, Utah is an awesome place... for everyone."

Read the governor's LGBTQ Pride Month proclamation here: