Utah's governor offers support in call with Ukraine's president

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox reiterated his support for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia following a meeting among the nation's governors with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Utah's governor, who is vice-chair of the bipartisan National Governors Association, said he believed it would be a mistake to scale back or cut off support for the country in the midst of its war. He spoke to reporters with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who said states are offering what support they can to Ukraine.

"Huge amounts of humanitarian, grassroots, bottom-up support. I know we have in New Jersey, Utah, as well as probably every American state," Gov. Murphy said. "We constantly use our bully pulpits and positions as elected officials to remind our citizens of the importance and why we’re in this fight."

In a transcript of comments released by the National Governors Association, President Zelenskyy urged ongoing support from the United States.

"When asking why America should help Ukraine and invest in our defense, the answer is: Just look at reality. Millions of Ukrainian families are torn by the war. This is what the evil state has brought to Ukraine. And what if all this spreads further across Europe, through the cities and lands of your allies?" he said. "Ukraine is capable of preventing the expansion of the war. We are able to defeat Russia on our land. That is why we ask the USA for support, for weapons and finances."

Gov. Cox said Utahns were offering support for refugees and while he supported oversight of funds spent to help Ukraine's war effort, he disagreed that it should be ended.

"It’s easy to forget what’s actually happening over there and this is an important call and reminder to all of us on the terror that’s being inflicted on... millions of innocent people," Gov. Cox said.