Cox orders flags lowered to honor victims in Indianapolis mass shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Spencer Cox has ordered flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims in Thursday night's mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.
At least eight people were killed and five others were injured in the late-night shooting.
Both the United States flag and the Utah flag will fly at half-staff from sunset on Friday to sunset on Tuesday, April 20.
Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to lower their flags too.
Gov. Cox's order follows a proclamation President Joe Biden issued Friday:
As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on April 15, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, April 20, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this sixteenth day of April, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fifth.