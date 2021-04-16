Cox orders flags lowered to honor victims in Indianapolis mass shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Spencer Cox has ordered flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims in Thursday night's mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

At least eight people were killed and five others were injured in the late-night shooting.

Both the United States flag and the Utah flag will fly at half-staff from sunset on Friday to sunset on Tuesday, April 20.

Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to lower their flags too.

IN-DEPTH: Former SLCPD Chief Chris Burbank weighs in on wave of mass shootings

Gov. Cox's order follows a proclamation President Joe Biden issued Friday: