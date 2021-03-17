Menu

Utah's governor signs 172 bills into law

Posted at 8:54 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 23:43:51-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox signed a big batch of bills into law on Tuesday night, including a series of sweeping police reforms and a bill to change the name of Dixie State University.

The governor signed 172 bills into law. They include:

  • The bill that starts a public process to change the name Dixie State University after increasing pressure to change the name of the St. George-based university over its associations with the Civil War Confederacy.
  • Bills that require more reporting of police use of force and additional training for officers following last year's Black Lives Matter demonstrations. The governor also signed a bill to increase penalties associated with rioting.
  • A bill to expand data privacy following the controversy surrounding the artificial intelligence company Banjo and one that criminalizes "catfishing."
  • A bill that bans the release of jailhouse booking mugshots that news media (including FOX 13) opposed.
  • A bill that prohibits protests outside people's personal homes following anti-mask demonstrations outside the homes of Utah Department of Health officials and then-Gov. Herbert.
  • Legislation that increases Utah's negotiation efforts for Colorado River water.
  • A bill to create a process to change the names of landmarks deemed offensive to Native Americans.
  • A bill to design a new state flag for Utah.
  • The creation of the new Utahraptor State Park outside Moab.

You can see the full list of bills here:

HB 14 _Water Conservancy District Amendments. Handy, S.
HB 16 _Veterans and Military Affairs Commission Amendments. Ray, P.
HB 20 _Driving Under the Influence Sentencing Amendments. Eliason, S.
HB 23 _Voter Referendum Amendments. Nelson, M.
HB 24 _State Engineer Electronic Communications. Ferry, J.
HB 25 _Mental Health Protections for First Responders. Kwan, K.
HB 26 _24-7 Sobriety Program Expansion. Pitcher, S.
HB 27 _Public Information Website Modifications. Pierucci, C.
HB 33 _Community Correctional Center Amendments. Musselman, C.
HB 38 _School Technology Amendments. Seegmiller, T.
HB 45 _Radon Study. Stratton, K.
HB 47 _DUI Revisions. Eliason, S.
HB 51 _National Guard Amendments. Peterson, V.
HB 52 _Point of the Mountain Development Commission Act Modifications. Snow, V.
HB 55 _Marriage Commission Amendments. Ballard, M.
HB 56 _Intergenerational Poverty Mitigation Act Amendments. Winder, M.
HB 57 _Armed Forces Amendments. Burton, J.
HB 58 _Riot Amendments. Wilcox, R.
HB 59 _Intimate Image Distribution Prohibition Revisions. Stoddard, A.
HB 62 _Post Certification Amendments. Stoddard, A.
HB 65 _Wildland Fire Amendments. Snider, C.
HB 68 _Rental Expenses Disclosure Requirements. Judkins, M.
HB 69 _Traffic Code Amendments. Musselman, C.
HB 70 _Ballot Tracking Amendments. Johnson, Dan.
HB 75 _Municipal Alternative Voting Methods Pilot Project Amendments. Stenquist, J.
HB 82 _Single-family Housing Modifications. Ward, R.
HB 84 _Use of Force Reporting Requirements. Romero, A.
HB 85 _Controlled Substance Database Access Amendments. Hall, C.
HB 93 _Youth Suicide Prevention Programs Amendments. King, B.
HB 96 _Emergency Management Amendments. Harrison, S.
HB 101 _Prohibited Persons Amendments. Stoddard, A.
HB 102 _Contraception for Inmates. Dailey-Provost, J.
HB 109 _Wildlife Amendments. Lyman, P.
HB 111 _Off-highway Vehicle Amendments. Albrecht, C.
HB 113 _Shared Medical Costs. Brammer, B.
HB 115 _Municipal Boundary Modifications. Waldrip, S.
HB 116 _Student Attendance Amendments. Robertson. A.
HB 124 _Civics Education Amendments. Johnson, D.
HB 126 _Licensing Amendments. Brammer, B.
HB 131 _State Facility Energy Efficiency Amendments. Handy, S.
HB 135 _Congregate Care Program Amendments. Judkins, M
HB 137 _Intrastate Commercial Vehicle Amendments. Christofferson, K.
HB 142 _Cyclist Traffic Amendments. Moss, C.
HB 143 _Driver License Suspension Amendments. Maloy, C.
HB 151 _State Infrastructure Bank Amendments. Brammer, B.
HB 155 _Civil Commitment Amendments. Abbott, N.
HB 156 _National Guard Pay and Benefits Amendments. Burton, J.
HB 158 _Juvenile Interrogation Amendments. Judkins, M
HB 159 _Higher Education Speech. Teuscher, J.
HB 163 _Agricultural Advisory Board Amendments. Snider, C.
HB 178 _Pharmacy Practice Modifications. Thurston, N.
HB 179 _Private Cause of Action for Undisclosed Referral Fees. Abbot, N.
HB 181 _Personalized Competency-based Learning. Johnson, D.
HB 182 _Educator Hearings Amendments. Hall, C
HB 185 _Laboratory Equipment Amendments. Lund, S.
HB 186 _Criminal Nonsupport Amendments. Stratton, K
HB 188 _State Stone Designation. Watkins, C.
HB 192 _Fertility Treatment Amendments. Ward, R.
HB 193 _Intimate Image Distribution Prohibition. Kwan, K.
HB 195 _Vehicle, Boat, and Trailer Registration Amendments. Robertson, A.
HB 196 _Ballot Amendments. Nelson, M.
HB 200 _Firearm Safe Harbor Amendments. Maloy, A.
HB 202 _Health Care Consumer Protection Act. Thurston, N.
HB 208 _Water Quality Act Amendments. Ray, P.
HB 211 _Initiatives and Referenda Amendments. Thurston, N.
HB 216 _Firearms Amendments. Lisonbee, K.
HB 219 _Inmate Phone Provider Amendments. Acton, C.
HB 221 _Property Tax Records. Ferry, J.
HB 222 _School Land Trust Program Amendments. Moss, J.
HB 225 _Administrative Garnishment Order Amendments. Miles, K.
HB 226 _Long-term Care Patient and Consumer Rights Protection. Ballard, M.
HB 227 _Self Defense Amendments. Lisonbee, K.
HB 228 _Jail Photo Distribution Prohibition. Stratton, K.
HB 236 _Waste Tire Recycling Amendments. Handy, S.
HB 237 _Lethal Force Amendments. Dailey-Provost, J.
HB 238 _Marriage Amendments. Hall, C.
HB 239 _Online Impersonation Prohibition. Lisonbee, K.
HB 241 _Utah Seeds Amendments. Lund, S.
HB 242 _Ticket Reseller Amendments. Snow, L.
HB 243 _Privacy Protection Amendments. Gibson, F.
HB 248 _Mental Health Support Program for First Responders. Kwan, K.
HB 249 _Public Access to Court Records. Handy, S.
HB 252 _State Pay Plan Amendments. Wilcox, R.
HB 255 _Protective Order Revisions. Snow, V.
HB 256 _County Land Use and Development Amendments. Teuscher, J.
HB 257 _Utah State Park Amendments. Eliason, S.
HB0259 _Lead Exposure Education and Testing Amendments. Barlow, S.
HB 261 _Geographic Reference Center Amendments. Brooks, W.
HB 262 _Children's Health Insurance Amendments. Welton, D.
HB 264 _Law Enforcement Weapons Use Amendments. Romero, A.
HB 265 _Pharmacy Software Amendments. Lesser, R
HB 267 _Voluntary Lethal Means Restrictions Amendments. Eliason, S.
HB 276 _Notary Public Amendments. Nelson, M.
HB 277 _Child Care Eligibility Amendments. Matthews, A.
HB 278 _Name Change Process for Dixie State University. Miles, K.
HB 282 _Right of Survivorship Amendments. Miles, K.
HB 288 _Education and Mental Health Coordinating Council. Peterson, V.
HB 289 _Victim Services Amendments. Lisonbee, K.
HB 290 _Probation and Parole Amendments. Stratton, K.
HB 291 _Residential Picketing Prohibition. Wilcox, R.
HB 292 _Children's Health Insurance Plan Amendments. Dunnigan, J.
HB 293 _Open Meeting Minutes Amendments. Petersen, M.
HB 295 _Wildlife Modifications. Snider, C.
HB 296 _Soil Health Amendments. Ferry, J.
HB 297 _Colorado River Amendments. Wilson, B.
HB 301 _Domestic Violence Training Amendments. Pierucci, C
HB 305 _Quality Growth Act. Ferry, J.
HB 308 _Covid-19 Vaccine Amendments. Spendlove, R.
HB 312 _State Residency Amendments. Teuscher, J.
HB 313 _Heritage and Arts Amendments. Winder, M.
HB 314 _Motorboat Agreements Act. Gibson, F.
HB 316 _Common Law Marriage Amendments. Teuscher, J.
HB 318 _Higher Education Amendments. Ballard, M.
HB 319 _Emergency Volunteer Health Practitioners Act Amendments. Ward, R.
SB 10 _Place Name Amendments. Iwamoto, J.
SB 12 _Reauthorization of Administrative Rules. Anderegg, J.
SB 14 _Driver License and State Identification Card Amendments. Harper, W.
SB 15 _Workforce Solutions for Air Quality Amendments. McCay, D.
SB 16 _Utah Retirement Systems Amendments. Harper, W.
SB 17 _Criminal Code Evaluation Task Force Extension. Mayne, K.
SB 19 _Expanded Infertility Treatment Coverage Pilot Program Amendments. Escamilla, L.
SB 30 _Utah Commission on Aging Amendments. Iwamoto, J.
SB 31 _Condominium and Community Association Regulation Amendments. Bramble, C.
SB 32 _Employee Status Amendments. Bramble, C.
SB 33 _Uniform Building Code Commission Amendments. Bramble,C.
SB 34 _Governmental Use of Facial Recognition Technology. Thatcher, D.
SB 38 _K-9 Policy Requirements. Thatcher, D.
SB 40 _Storage Tanks Amendments. Hinkins, D.
SB 45 _Higher Education Classes for Veterans. Weiler, T.
SB 47 _Mental Health Crisis Intervention Council. Thatcher, D.
SB 48 _State Flag Amendments. McCay, D.
SB 50 _Juvenile Offender Penalty Amendments. Thatcher, D.
SB 51 _Group Gang Enhancement Amendments. Thatcher, D.
SB 53 _Behavioral Emergency Services Amendments. Thatcher, D.
SB 57 _Executive Residence Commission Amendments. Wilson, C.
SB 58 _Metro Township Amendments. Mayne, K.
SB 60 _Accident Reports Amendments. Bramble, C.
SB 63 _Caregiver Compensation Amendments. Harper, W.
SB 64 _Domestic Violence Amendments. Iwamoto, J.
SB 65 _Community Reinvestment Agency Amendments. Harper, W.
SB 68 _Law Enforcement Weapons Amendments. Buxton, D.
SB 69 _Accident Report Amendments. Weiler, T.
SB 72 _Open and Public Meetings Amendments. Fillmore, L.
SB 75 _Community Association Fund Amendments. Fillmore, L.
SB 77 _Kiwanis Special Group License Plate. McKell, M.
SB 78 _Motor Vehicle Repair Amendments. Bramble, C.
SB 79 _Insurance Policy Notification Amendments. Harper, W.
SB 82 _Road Usage Charge Program Special Revenue Fund. Harper, W.
SB 83 _POLST Order Amendments, Iwamoto, J.
SB 84 _Indigent Defense Transcripts Amendments. Weiler, T.
SB 85 _Disinheritance Following Crimes Against Vulnerable Adults. Weiler, T.
SB 86 _Amendments to the Price Controls During Emergencies Act. Fillmore, L.
SB 87 _Professional Licensing Amendments. Bramble, C.
SB 90 _Parental Defense Amendments. Harper, W.
SB 96 _Legislative Water Development Commission Amendments. Iwamoto, J.
SB 98 _Asset Forfeiture Amendments. Weiler, T.
SB 99 _Child Welfare Amendments, Harper, W.
SB 101 _Motor Vehicle Amendments. Harper, W.
SB 102 _Peace Officer Training Qualifications Amendment, Mayne, K.
SB 103 _Dental Hygienist Amendments. Weiler T.
SB 105 _Indigent Defense Commission Amendments. Weiler, T.
SB 108 _Penalty Enhancement Amendments, Weiler T.
SB 109 _Emergency Services Amendments. Harper, W.
SB 110 _Tax Commission Appeal Amendments. Fillmore, L.
SB 113 _Transportation Amendments. Harper, W.
SB 114 _Animal Chiropractic Amendments. Sandall, S.
SB 117 _Human Smuggling Amendments. Escamilla, L.
SB 125 _Open and Public Meetings Act Amendments. Buxton, D.
SB 126 _Sentencing Commission Requirements. Thatcher, D.
SB 130 _Regulation of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Sandall, S.
SB 135 _Motor Vehicle Insurance Amendment. Mckell, M.
SB 139 _Utah State Correctional Facility Operational Amendment. Owens, D.
