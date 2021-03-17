Utah's governor signs 172 bills into law

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox signed a big batch of bills into law on Tuesday night, including a series of sweeping police reforms and a bill to change the name of Dixie State University.

The governor signed 172 bills into law. They include:



The bill that starts a public process to change the name Dixie State University after increasing pressure to change the name of the St. George-based university over its associations with the Civil War Confederacy.

Bills that require more reporting of police use of force and additional training for officers following last year's Black Lives Matter demonstrations. The governor also signed a bill to increase penalties associated with rioting.

A bill to expand data privacy following the controversy surrounding the artificial intelligence company Banjo and one that criminalizes "catfishing."

A bill that bans the release of jailhouse booking mugshots that news media (including FOX 13) opposed.

A bill that prohibits protests outside people's personal homes following anti-mask demonstrations outside the homes of Utah Department of Health officials and then-Gov. Herbert.

Legislation that increases Utah's negotiation efforts for Colorado River water.

A bill to create a process to change the names of landmarks deemed offensive to Native Americans.

A bill to design a new state flag for Utah.

The creation of the new Utahraptor State Park outside Moab.

We signed a lot of bills today. #utpol pic.twitter.com/JAwErGH55C — Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) March 17, 2021

You can see the full list of bills here: