Utah's governor signs 172 bills into law

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox signed a big batch of bills into law on Tuesday night, including a series of sweeping police reforms and a bill to change the name of Dixie State University.
The governor signed 172 bills into law. They include:
- The bill that starts a public process to change the name Dixie State University after increasing pressure to change the name of the St. George-based university over its associations with the Civil War Confederacy.
- Bills that require more reporting of police use of force and additional training for officers following last year's Black Lives Matter demonstrations. The governor also signed a bill to increase penalties associated with rioting.
- A bill to expand data privacy following the controversy surrounding the artificial intelligence company Banjo and one that criminalizes "catfishing."
- A bill that bans the release of jailhouse booking mugshots that news media (including FOX 13) opposed.
- A bill that prohibits protests outside people's personal homes following anti-mask demonstrations outside the homes of Utah Department of Health officials and then-Gov. Herbert.
- Legislation that increases Utah's negotiation efforts for Colorado River water.
- A bill to create a process to change the names of landmarks deemed offensive to Native Americans.
- A bill to design a new state flag for Utah.
- The creation of the new Utahraptor State Park outside Moab.
We signed a lot of bills today. #utpol pic.twitter.com/JAwErGH55C— Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) March 17, 2021
You can see the full list of bills here:
|HB 14 _
|Water Conservancy District Amendments. Handy, S.
|HB 16 _
|Veterans and Military Affairs Commission Amendments. Ray, P.
|HB 20 _
|Driving Under the Influence Sentencing Amendments. Eliason, S.
|HB 23 _
|Voter Referendum Amendments. Nelson, M.
|HB 24 _
|State Engineer Electronic Communications. Ferry, J.
|HB 25 _
|Mental Health Protections for First Responders. Kwan, K.
|HB 26 _
|24-7 Sobriety Program Expansion. Pitcher, S.
|HB 27 _
|Public Information Website Modifications. Pierucci, C.
|HB 33 _
|Community Correctional Center Amendments. Musselman, C.
|HB 38 _
|School Technology Amendments. Seegmiller, T.
|HB 45 _
|Radon Study. Stratton, K.
|HB 47 _
|DUI Revisions. Eliason, S.
|HB 51 _
|National Guard Amendments. Peterson, V.
|HB 52 _
|Point of the Mountain Development Commission Act Modifications. Snow, V.
|HB 55 _
|Marriage Commission Amendments. Ballard, M.
|HB 56 _
|Intergenerational Poverty Mitigation Act Amendments. Winder, M.
|HB 57 _
|Armed Forces Amendments. Burton, J.
|HB 58 _
|Riot Amendments. Wilcox, R.
|HB 59 _
|Intimate Image Distribution Prohibition Revisions. Stoddard, A.
|HB 62 _
|Post Certification Amendments. Stoddard, A.
|HB 65 _
|Wildland Fire Amendments. Snider, C.
|HB 68 _
|Rental Expenses Disclosure Requirements. Judkins, M.
|HB 69 _
|Traffic Code Amendments. Musselman, C.
|HB 70 _
|Ballot Tracking Amendments. Johnson, Dan.
|HB 75 _
|Municipal Alternative Voting Methods Pilot Project Amendments. Stenquist, J.
|HB 82 _
|Single-family Housing Modifications. Ward, R.
|HB 84 _
|Use of Force Reporting Requirements. Romero, A.
|HB 85 _
|Controlled Substance Database Access Amendments. Hall, C.
|HB 93 _
|Youth Suicide Prevention Programs Amendments. King, B.
|HB 96 _
|Emergency Management Amendments. Harrison, S.
|HB 101 _
|Prohibited Persons Amendments. Stoddard, A.
|HB 102 _
|Contraception for Inmates. Dailey-Provost, J.
|HB 109 _
|Wildlife Amendments. Lyman, P.
|HB 111 _
|Off-highway Vehicle Amendments. Albrecht, C.
|HB 113 _
|Shared Medical Costs. Brammer, B.
|HB 115 _
|Municipal Boundary Modifications. Waldrip, S.
|HB 116 _
|Student Attendance Amendments. Robertson. A.
|HB 124 _
|Civics Education Amendments. Johnson, D.
|HB 126 _
|Licensing Amendments. Brammer, B.
|HB 131 _
|State Facility Energy Efficiency Amendments. Handy, S.
|HB 135 _
|Congregate Care Program Amendments. Judkins, M
|HB 137 _
|Intrastate Commercial Vehicle Amendments. Christofferson, K.
|HB 142 _
|Cyclist Traffic Amendments. Moss, C.
|HB 143 _
|Driver License Suspension Amendments. Maloy, C.
|HB 151 _
|State Infrastructure Bank Amendments. Brammer, B.
|HB 155 _
|Civil Commitment Amendments. Abbott, N.
|HB 156 _
|National Guard Pay and Benefits Amendments. Burton, J.
|HB 158 _
|Juvenile Interrogation Amendments. Judkins, M
|HB 159 _
|Higher Education Speech. Teuscher, J.
|HB 163 _
|Agricultural Advisory Board Amendments. Snider, C.
|HB 178 _
|Pharmacy Practice Modifications. Thurston, N.
|HB 179 _
|Private Cause of Action for Undisclosed Referral Fees. Abbot, N.
|HB 181 _
|Personalized Competency-based Learning. Johnson, D.
|HB 182 _
|Educator Hearings Amendments. Hall, C
|HB 185 _
|Laboratory Equipment Amendments. Lund, S.
|HB 186 _
|Criminal Nonsupport Amendments. Stratton, K
|HB 188 _
|State Stone Designation. Watkins, C.
|HB 192 _
|Fertility Treatment Amendments. Ward, R.
|HB 193 _
|Intimate Image Distribution Prohibition. Kwan, K.
|HB 195 _
|Vehicle, Boat, and Trailer Registration Amendments. Robertson, A.
|HB 196 _
|Ballot Amendments. Nelson, M.
|HB 200 _
|Firearm Safe Harbor Amendments. Maloy, A.
|HB 202 _
|Health Care Consumer Protection Act. Thurston, N.
|HB 208 _
|Water Quality Act Amendments. Ray, P.
|HB 211 _
|Initiatives and Referenda Amendments. Thurston, N.
|HB 216 _
|Firearms Amendments. Lisonbee, K.
|HB 219 _
|Inmate Phone Provider Amendments. Acton, C.
|HB 221 _
|Property Tax Records. Ferry, J.
|HB 222 _
|School Land Trust Program Amendments. Moss, J.
|HB 225 _
|Administrative Garnishment Order Amendments. Miles, K.
|HB 226 _
|Long-term Care Patient and Consumer Rights Protection. Ballard, M.
|HB 227 _
|Self Defense Amendments. Lisonbee, K.
|HB 228 _
|Jail Photo Distribution Prohibition. Stratton, K.
|HB 236 _
|Waste Tire Recycling Amendments. Handy, S.
|HB 237 _
|Lethal Force Amendments. Dailey-Provost, J.
|HB 238 _
|Marriage Amendments. Hall, C.
|HB 239 _
|Online Impersonation Prohibition. Lisonbee, K.
|HB 241 _
|Utah Seeds Amendments. Lund, S.
|HB 242 _
|Ticket Reseller Amendments. Snow, L.
|HB 243 _
|Privacy Protection Amendments. Gibson, F.
|HB 248 _
|Mental Health Support Program for First Responders. Kwan, K.
|HB 249 _
|Public Access to Court Records. Handy, S.
|HB 252 _
|State Pay Plan Amendments. Wilcox, R.
|HB 255 _
|Protective Order Revisions. Snow, V.
|HB 256 _
|County Land Use and Development Amendments. Teuscher, J.
|HB 257 _
|Utah State Park Amendments. Eliason, S.
|HB0259 _
|Lead Exposure Education and Testing Amendments. Barlow, S.
|HB 261 _
|Geographic Reference Center Amendments. Brooks, W.
|HB 262 _
|Children's Health Insurance Amendments. Welton, D.
|HB 264 _
|Law Enforcement Weapons Use Amendments. Romero, A.
|HB 265 _
|Pharmacy Software Amendments. Lesser, R
|HB 267 _
|Voluntary Lethal Means Restrictions Amendments. Eliason, S.
|HB 276 _
|Notary Public Amendments. Nelson, M.
|HB 277 _
|Child Care Eligibility Amendments. Matthews, A.
|HB 278 _
|Name Change Process for Dixie State University. Miles, K.
|HB 282 _
|Right of Survivorship Amendments. Miles, K.
|HB 288 _
|Education and Mental Health Coordinating Council. Peterson, V.
|HB 289 _
|Victim Services Amendments. Lisonbee, K.
|HB 290 _
|Probation and Parole Amendments. Stratton, K.
|HB 291 _
|Residential Picketing Prohibition. Wilcox, R.
|HB 292 _
|Children's Health Insurance Plan Amendments. Dunnigan, J.
|HB 293 _
|Open Meeting Minutes Amendments. Petersen, M.
|HB 295 _
|Wildlife Modifications. Snider, C.
|HB 296 _
|Soil Health Amendments. Ferry, J.
|HB 297 _
|Colorado River Amendments. Wilson, B.
|HB 301 _
|Domestic Violence Training Amendments. Pierucci, C
|HB 305 _
|Quality Growth Act. Ferry, J.
|HB 308 _
|Covid-19 Vaccine Amendments. Spendlove, R.
|HB 312 _
|State Residency Amendments. Teuscher, J.
|HB 313 _
|Heritage and Arts Amendments. Winder, M.
|HB 314 _
|Motorboat Agreements Act. Gibson, F.
|HB 316 _
|Common Law Marriage Amendments. Teuscher, J.
|HB 318 _
|Higher Education Amendments. Ballard, M.
|HB 319 _
|Emergency Volunteer Health Practitioners Act Amendments. Ward, R.
|SB 10 _
|Place Name Amendments. Iwamoto, J.
|SB 12 _
|Reauthorization of Administrative Rules. Anderegg, J.
|SB 14 _
|Driver License and State Identification Card Amendments. Harper, W.
|SB 15 _
|Workforce Solutions for Air Quality Amendments. McCay, D.
|SB 16 _
|Utah Retirement Systems Amendments. Harper, W.
|SB 17 _
|Criminal Code Evaluation Task Force Extension. Mayne, K.
|SB 19 _
|Expanded Infertility Treatment Coverage Pilot Program Amendments. Escamilla, L.
|SB 30 _
|Utah Commission on Aging Amendments. Iwamoto, J.
|SB 31 _
|Condominium and Community Association Regulation Amendments. Bramble, C.
|SB 32 _
|Employee Status Amendments. Bramble, C.
|SB 33 _
|Uniform Building Code Commission Amendments. Bramble,C.
|SB 34 _
|Governmental Use of Facial Recognition Technology. Thatcher, D.
|SB 38 _
|K-9 Policy Requirements. Thatcher, D.
|SB 40 _
|Storage Tanks Amendments. Hinkins, D.
|SB 45 _
|Higher Education Classes for Veterans. Weiler, T.
|SB 47 _
|Mental Health Crisis Intervention Council. Thatcher, D.
|SB 48 _
|State Flag Amendments. McCay, D.
|SB 50 _
|Juvenile Offender Penalty Amendments. Thatcher, D.
|SB 51 _
|Group Gang Enhancement Amendments. Thatcher, D.
|SB 53 _
|Behavioral Emergency Services Amendments. Thatcher, D.
|SB 57 _
|Executive Residence Commission Amendments. Wilson, C.
|SB 58 _
|Metro Township Amendments. Mayne, K.
|SB 60 _
|Accident Reports Amendments. Bramble, C.
|SB 63 _
|Caregiver Compensation Amendments. Harper, W.
|SB 64 _
|Domestic Violence Amendments. Iwamoto, J.
|SB 65 _
|Community Reinvestment Agency Amendments. Harper, W.
|SB 68 _
|Law Enforcement Weapons Amendments. Buxton, D.
|SB 69 _
|Accident Report Amendments. Weiler, T.
|SB 72 _
|Open and Public Meetings Amendments. Fillmore, L.
|SB 75 _
|Community Association Fund Amendments. Fillmore, L.
|SB 77 _
|Kiwanis Special Group License Plate. McKell, M.
|SB 78 _
|Motor Vehicle Repair Amendments. Bramble, C.
|SB 79 _
|Insurance Policy Notification Amendments. Harper, W.
|SB 82 _
|Road Usage Charge Program Special Revenue Fund. Harper, W.
|SB 83 _
|POLST Order Amendments, Iwamoto, J.
|SB 84 _
|Indigent Defense Transcripts Amendments. Weiler, T.
|SB 85 _
|Disinheritance Following Crimes Against Vulnerable Adults. Weiler, T.
|SB 86 _
|Amendments to the Price Controls During Emergencies Act. Fillmore, L.
|SB 87 _
|Professional Licensing Amendments. Bramble, C.
|SB 90 _
|Parental Defense Amendments. Harper, W.
|SB 96 _
|Legislative Water Development Commission Amendments. Iwamoto, J.
|SB 98 _
|Asset Forfeiture Amendments. Weiler, T.
|SB 99 _
|Child Welfare Amendments, Harper, W.
|SB 101 _
|Motor Vehicle Amendments. Harper, W.
|SB 102 _
|Peace Officer Training Qualifications Amendment, Mayne, K.
|SB 103 _
|Dental Hygienist Amendments. Weiler T.
|SB 105 _
|Indigent Defense Commission Amendments. Weiler, T.
|SB 108 _
|Penalty Enhancement Amendments, Weiler T.
|SB 109 _
|Emergency Services Amendments. Harper, W.
|SB 110 _
|Tax Commission Appeal Amendments. Fillmore, L.
|SB 113 _
|Transportation Amendments. Harper, W.
|SB 114 _
|Animal Chiropractic Amendments. Sandall, S.
|SB 117 _
|Human Smuggling Amendments. Escamilla, L.
|SB 125 _
|Open and Public Meetings Act Amendments. Buxton, D.
|SB 126 _
|Sentencing Commission Requirements. Thatcher, D.
|SB 130 _
|Regulation of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Sandall, S.
|SB 135 _
|Motor Vehicle Insurance Amendment. Mckell, M.
|SB 139 _
|Utah State Correctional Facility Operational Amendment. Owens, D.