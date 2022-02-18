Watch
Utah's governor to discuss the next phase of COVID-19

Trent Nelson / Salt Lake Tribune / pool image
Gov. Spencer Cox prepares to speak at a news conference in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Posted at 8:39 AM, Feb 18, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox will hold a news conference discussing the next phase of COVID-19, FOX 13 News has learned.

With cases declining and hospitalizations dropping, the governor will discuss what happens next in terms of a state response. He will be joined by Dr. Leisha Nolen, the state epidemiologist, and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson.

FOX 13 News previously reported the state has been preparing for the "endemic phase" of COVID-19. That's where the virus is a part of our daily lives, but is not overwhelming health care systems like it is now. The state has called for 45 days of declining or plateauing COVID-19 cases before it is declared that.

