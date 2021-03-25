Utah's governor wraps up bill signing from the 2021 legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox has wrapped up the bill signing period from the 2021 legislative session.

On Thursday, the governor signed a series of budget-related bills. It brings the total number of bills he signed into law to 464.

The governor issued a handful of line-item vetoes in the $23.5 billion state budget related to bills that either did not pass the 2021 Utah State Legislature or were previously vetoed.

