Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah's governor wraps up bill signing from the 2021 legislature

items.[0].image.alt
Utah Governor's Office
A stack of all the bills the governor signed into law.
Governor bill signing
Posted at 5:10 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 19:10:05-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Spencer Cox has wrapped up the bill signing period from the 2021 legislative session.

On Thursday, the governor signed a series of budget-related bills. It brings the total number of bills he signed into law to 464.

The governor issued a handful of line-item vetoes in the $23.5 billion state budget related to bills that either did not pass the 2021 Utah State Legislature or were previously vetoed.

RELATED: Weirdest. Session. Ever. What the 2021 Utah State Legislature did to your life.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere