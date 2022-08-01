Utah's Hogle Zoo welcomes baby zebra

SALT LAKE CITY — An 87-pound male baby zebra is the newest resident of Utah's Hogle Zoo.

Born on July 23, video from the zoo shows the foal standing and galloping just hours after he was born.

Hogle Zoo

The zebra's mother is 5-year-old Poppy, who is a Hartmann's mountain zebra. Poppy was paired with Scooby, who is 7-years-old and also a Hartmann's mountain zebra.

After a 12-month pregnancy, the new foal is Poppy's second successful birth at the zoo.

Hogle Zoo

The new baby can be seen at the zoo's African Savanna exhibit starting today. He joins the rest of the Hartmann's mountain zebras at the zoo including Poppy and Scooby, Archie - who was Poppy's first baby, females Zibby and Ziva, and Bryce.

He doesn't have a name yet, but the zoo is hosting an auction to name the foal that will open on Friday.