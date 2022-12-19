Utah's Jewish community, supporters gather for first night of Hannukah

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of Utah’s Jewish community and its supporters gathered together Sunday inside the State Capitol to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah.

“Add light to this world. One flame will make the darkness in the world get smaller and smaller,” said Rabbi Benny Zippel, the executive director of Chabad Lubavitch of Utah.

“In a time of increasing anti-Semitism in the country, it’s great to show solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters,” added Joe Cannon.

Sunday’s celebration featured traditional food, musical performances, guest speakers, and of course, the first lighting of the menorah.

“Since I was a kid, I was singing songs of Hanukkah with my family, with my friends,” said Michel Reznik. “I think when the kids were playing the Hanukkah songs, that was the best part.”

Hanukkah represents persistence and overcoming persecution. It commemorates the re-dedication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

“It’s a holiday that celebrates the victory of good over evil. Light over darkness,” said Zippel. “We’re all supposed to be a light unto one another and brighten our lives with good and godliness and — god forbid — not with bigotry and hatred and animosity and violence.”

Governor Spencer Cox was out of town celebrating his wedding anniversary, but Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson attended to represent the State of Utah and share some words.

The Utah Chanukah Celebration first began in 2007 at the Governor’s Mansion. Since then, the celebration’s attendance has grown to overfill the rotunda in the State Capitol.