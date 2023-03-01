Utah's job market remains strong to start 2023, employees add new skills to resumes

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s job market continues to remain strong and the demand for labor is growing in the state.

The jobs report for January 2023 revealed the state added more than 46,000 jobs over the last 12 months.

The unemployment rate for the state was just 2.4% in Utah and 3.4% nationally.

Workers remain in high demand and many are turning to a phenomenon known as upskilling to increase their value in the workplace.

“Upskilling in its simplest form is helping people to develop skills that will advance their careers,” said Katie Abby, an assistant dean at the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business.

Employees who continue to learn and grow their skill sets often find that doing so leads to improved results.

“It’s important to continue to think about gaps in competencies and how they can continue to fill those gaps to make themselves more relevant and add more value to their organization,” she said.

EdX is one resource offering certificate courses, online classes and bootcamps.

“I don’t think it replaces college degrees,” said Esmeralda Garcia, a director at EdX. “It compliments traditional degrees.”

While many people find upskilling beneficial after completing their degrees, Abby encourages current students to upskill while in college so they can graduate with well-rounded knowledge.

“If there is a downturn in your opportunities in the arts, that opens up the chance to work in sales, to work in marketing, to work in a wide variety of other occupations,” she said.

The cost to upskill ranges from expensive to free.

A Salt Lake County library card grants complimentary access to LinkedIn Learning, an online trove of classes and resources to help workers gain new skills.

“There are a lot of studies that show if you look in the future many of the jobs that will be available in 2030 have probably not been invented yet,” Abby said.

While Utah’s economy is strong, talk of a potential national recession is looming over many Americans.

Acquiring new skills and adding to their knowledge toolbox can help workers navigate any uncertain waters.

“It's a way to make yourself more valuable to an organization so if there is a layoff event, perhaps you're the person the company chooses to keep,” Abby said.

The burden of upskilling doesn’t always fall on the employee.

Many companies offer programs to help workers grow in their careers by learning new skills.

Programs offered by employers are usually at no cost to workers and help improve engagement and retention.