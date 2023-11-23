Utah's largest outdoor ice rink open for season of skating

MILLCREEK, Utah — If you're looking for an experience that will make you feel like the main character in a Hallmark movie, look no further than the largest outdoor ice rink in Utah for some holiday ice skating.

Millcreek Common's skate loop is back open for the season every single day beginning on Friday, November 24.

Visitors can strap on skates and enjoy holiday decor, music and outdoor firepits while dancing (or hobbling) the night away on the ice.

At over 11,000 square feet of ice, this Millcreek attraction is a magnet for Utahns wanting to experience a traditional holiday activity.

Admission to the rink is $7 and skate rental is an additional $5.

Skating sessions are hosted every day from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Millcreek Common is also hosting various special events at the rink to mark World Ice Skating Day, Hanukkah and New Year's Eve this year. Learn about the events and reserve your spot to skate here.

After you've exhausted yourself while skating, be sure to check out a holiday market hosted just across the street. The Holiday Shoppes at Millcreek Common are open every day until December 30 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. inside City Hall's Public Market.

The market has unique handmade gifts for everyone on your Christmas list this year and visitors can even try food samples while they roam the various vendor booths.

It's another unique holiday activity for all ages and as Utahns hit the ice, Millcreek Common is ready to usher in the holiday season!