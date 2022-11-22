Utah's LGBTQ+ community holds vigil for Colorado Springs shooting victims

SALT LAKE CITY — Five people are dead and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire in a Colorado Springs gay club over the weekend. The act of violence has shaken Utah's LGBTQ+ community.

“Why can’t we stop this gun violence? Why is it targeted toward our community? It was just hard,” said Tanya Hawkins, co-CEO of Equity, Communications, and Community Engagement at the Utah Pride Center.

The Utah Pride Center hosted a vigil Monday night to remember the lives lost and victims injured in the Club Q shooting.

“How close it was to home made me uncomfortable,” said Andrea Gibb.

“I occasionally go to some of the gay clubs here, and it just made me realize that that could’ve been here,” said Max Olivier.

The center opened up the floor to anyone who needed to vent.

“I’ve been from anger to sadness over the last two days,” said one person. “But we just have to take those emotions and continue to build ourselves stronger.”

“I am so angry that I just know that this is going to happen again. That people hate people like me,” said another.

The vigil created a safe space to acknowledge the hurt and heartbreak, but to also remind everyone that they are loved and have a community that’s here for them.

“Hopefully the more we talk about it and reflect on it and make change, the more we can prevent stuff like this from happening,” said Kerina Gibb.

“For every violent person and hateful person, I’d like to think that there’s even more loving people. I feel like that love is growing every day, so I feel hopeful,” added Olivier.

If you know anyone who is part of the LGBTQ+ community, the Utah Pride Center is encouraging you to reach out to them and let them know you support them.

The center has a number of mental health and support resources available for anyone who is LGBTQ+, an ally, or a family member. The building is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information can also be found at utahpridecenter.org.