Utah's liquor agency to launch online ordering next year

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's alcohol control authority is moving forward with plans to launch an online ordering system for its state-run liquor stores next year.

"We are building that out right now. I'm feeling really good about where we are in that process and fingers crossed, we'll be at a point where we’ll be able to launch that in 2024," Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services Executive Director Tiffany Clason said in a recent interview with FOX 13 News.

"Click & Collect," as it has been referred to, would work similar to grocery store online ordering systems. You'd log on to the DABS website and select the product you want and the store you're picking up from. Customers would then go to their local liquor store, show ID to ensure minors aren't buying the product, pay for it and walk out the door. It removes standing in lines or braving crowds during busy times.

Clason said the digital infrastructure for online ordering is being built out right now and the hope is to offer it in summer 2024.

The DABS, synonymous with Utah's rigid alcohol control system, has been making efforts to modernize itself under Governor Spencer Cox's administration. It re-branded from the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services with a focus on increased customer service. Thanks to a funding boost from the legislature, the agency recently went from paper licensing applications and payments (where some bar and restaurant owners had to drive from St. George to Salt Lake City with a check to pay for a license renewal) to electronic payments and forms.

"To finally have, you know, 21st century technology and tools to do their job but also be able to serve our customers in that same way," Clason said.

The agency has opened more liquor stores where it has the funding to do so and began installing refrigerated sections (previously, stores would not chill wine or beer). Utah law does not allow the DABS to promote alcohol, but it is statutorily obligated to sell and supply it. The Utah State Legislature crafts the liquor laws the DABS is required to adhere to.

"The number one thing we’ve been focused on here at the DABS is obviously public safety, prevention and those public health initiatives," Clason said. "But also a service initiative in all aspects of our department."

For a state that does regulate alcohol, the DABS is a cash cow. Last year, the agency reported $579 million in sales. It is the fourth year in a row that the DABS has cleared a half-billion in sales with no signs of slowing down.

"We do continue to have year over year growth and really healthy profitability," Clason said.

Money from state-controlled liquor sales in Utah goes toward public safety and public school initiatives, as well as the state's general fund.