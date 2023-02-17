'Bullish' on prospects for another Winter Olympics in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Talk of Salt Lake City hosting the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games echoed through House and Senate chambers at the state capitol Thursday morning.

“We are bullish on the prospects for another Winter Olympic Games here," said Sarah Hirshland, President and CEO U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

House Bill 430 and its companion resolution were passed unanimously in the House and were expedited through the Senate floor in another unanimous vote.

“We got our two bills that needed to be passed to enable us to take the next step in our journey to hosting the games," said Fraser Bullock, President and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games.

The legislation creates a committee that would advise lawmakers on issues related to the games. It also essentially says the city is ready to host athletes from around the world.

"This resolution gives us the ability to make assurances to the IOC for hosting the games," said Representative Jon Hawkins.

He went on to say the assurances include things like ensuring sufficient power and telecommunications will be available.

Governor Spencer Cox touched on the topic in his monthly news conference, saying taxpayers don't need to worry about risks and losses from the multibillion-dollar event.

“At that time, we did not have all of these facilities," he said of the city hosting them in 2002, believing now such concerns and risks are "very, very minor".

Hirshland said she is confident the games will take place here at some point.

"I think Salt Lake is, is a bid that is very difficult to compete with," she said, "So Salt Lake is going to host the Winter Games again.”

As for which year she and other committee members are pushing for (2030 or 2034), she said they're preparing for either.

“34 is preferable. It gives us a little bit more time between the L.A. Games," she said, "But we're doing the work to be ready for either one and we will be here and, and we, we stand ready when the IOC calls on us.”

The bill now heads to Governor Spencer Cox's desk, and he is expected to sign it into law.