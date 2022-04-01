Utah's preferred parks, cities and things to do for spring break

SALT LAKE CITY — In Spring of 2020, the travel site Expedia said Americans searched for flights to these cities more than any others.

Below are the Top 10 Most-Searched Destinations For U.S. Travelers :

Orlando Honolulu Las Vegas Miami Cancun Maui London Los Angeles Denver San Juan

FOX 13 News has the numbers for Google searches by Utahns in the last seven days to see which of those cities were on their radar:

Far more Utahns will drive if they’re traveling this spring, and a website called roamingtheusa.com actually said Zion National Park is America’s best spring break destination for those looking to avoid crowds!

Google showed that Zion gets as much traffic online as it does in real life:

Looking at activities, Utahns were more interested in using RVs and hiking than others. An interesting aside, hiking searches tend to peak on weekends around 8 a.m. while casino searches peak every single day between 2-3 a.m.!