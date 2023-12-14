Utah's Red Rocks predicted to win PAC-12 title in preseason coaches poll

SALT LAKE CITY — In keeping with their dominance of the sport for the last several years, the women's Utah Gymnastics team was picked to win the Pac-12 title for the fourth consecutive season by the conference's coaches.

Utah's "Red Rocks" earned five of eight possible first-place votes from the conference's PAC-12 head coaches in this pre-season poll.

They've been PAC-12 champions for three consecutive years and regular season PAC-12 champions for four straight years.

Utah has won the most PAC-12 Championships among PAC-12 members since joining the league, and have won a league-best six conference championships in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Utah's Red Rocks has several stars returning to the squad, including 2023 All-PAC-12 bar champion Maile O'Keefe and all-PAC-12 vault champion Jaedyn Rucker.

In total, Utah has five gymnasts who have earned All-Pac-12 honors during their career; joining Rucker and O'Keefe are Grace McCallum, Amelie Morgan, and Abby Paulson.

Here are the results of the 2024 PAC-12 Women's Gymnastics Coaches Poll:

1. Utah – 46 points (5 first-place votes)

2. UCLA – 43 (3 first-place votes)

3. California - 40

4. Oregon State - 30

5. Arizona State - 22

6. Stanford - 19

7. Washington - 14

8. Arizona – 10