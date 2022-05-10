Utah's tallest outdoor climbing wall will grace Millcreek's city hall building

MILLCREEK, Utah — Millcreek's new city hall building is still under construction, but is already getting transformed; a new 81-foot outdoor climbing wall will be added to the North and East sides, making it the tallest in the state.

A 55-foot high Olympic-standard speed climbing wall will grace the South side of the building.

These features come thanks to a $200,000 Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant from the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity.

Vertical Solutions, a Salt Lake City firm, is designing the walls, with approximately half of the construction costs coming from the grant.

“Millcreek is proving to be a true inspiration for the climbing community,” said USA Climbing CEO Marc Norman, who attended the recent groundbreaking of the city hall building.

“This amazing facility smartly complements Millcreek’s access to the world-class climbing opportunities in our neighboring canyons.”

USA Climbing is the national governing body of the sport of competition climbing in the United States; it recently moved from Boulder, Colorado to Salt Lake City.

“Our city motto is connected by nature, and the excitement on the climbing wall will enhance the activity on the Skate Loop on adjacent Millcreek Common,” said City Councilwoman Cheri Jackson.

Millcreek anticipates that the climbing wall will open in the fall of 2023.