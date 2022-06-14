Utah's World Refugee Day returns June 17

MILLCREEK, Utah — Utah is home to refugees from around the world, and the culture and traditions of these people will be celebrated at the 18th Annual World Refugee Day on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 at Big Cottonwood Regional Park in Millcreek.

Families are invited to enjoy free activities, music, entertainment, storytelling, a global market and cuisine from around the world.

“World Refugee Day is a highlight of the summer and we are thankful and excited to gather in-person once again,” said Asha Parekh, director of the Refugee Services Office.

“This has been a landmark year as we welcomed more than 900 Afghans over the past few months.”

Festivities begin Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. with recognition of refugees who became naturalized U.S. citizens during the past year.

A screening of the Disney animated film “Luca” will begin at sundown.

On Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., events include refugee youth soccer and volleyball tournaments, “around the world” booths to learn about countries and cultures, and more food and shopping from refugee vendors.

Among the refugee-run food businesses and food trucks are the following:

Bhutan House (Indian, Bhutanese and Nepali)

Prime Corn (pre-Hispanic vegetarian)

Mother of All (Sudanese)

Delicius (Venezuelan)

Ashikat Kitchen (Middle Eastern)

Halab’s Jasmine Kitchen (Syrian)

Kafé Mamai (African-Caribbean)

Wings on Wheels (American with an Afghani twist)

Get Fala-full (Middle Eastern and Indian)

Namash (Swahili)

Noor Al Sham (Shawarma and Syrian)

Sikkim Momo (Sikkimese and Indian)

Falafel Al Jailawi (Middle Eastern and Iraqi)

Find out more about the festival's events here.