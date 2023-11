A group of policy and business leaders, parents, teachers and teens gathered at FOX 13 to talk about social media and Utah’s youth.

FOX 13 News anchors Kelly Chapman and Max Roth led the discussion focused on how to keep young people safe online.

Listen in and you’ll hear ideas for legislation to restrict teen access to social media, you’ll hear about alternatives to smart phones, and you’ll hear teens and their parents describe their experiences with friends and family online.