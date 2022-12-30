Ute fans heading to Pasadena for Rose Bowl, amid travel troubles across the country

MURRAY, Utah — Ute fans are getting ready to head to Pasadena to watch the team take on Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

Katie Peacock, her husband Nuthaniel and her parents are diehard University of Utah football fans.

"We've got our Rose Bowl helmet from last year," Katie said. "This is actually part of the old goalpost."

It's a fandom that is on full display in the basement of her parents' Murray home.

"I went to the University of Utah," Katie said. "I claim I did," added Nuthaniel.

Nuthaniel spoke about what draws him to support the team.

"What I love about most of all is they really relate to the people that are in Utah blue collar, work hard," Nuthaniel said.

For the second straight year, this family will be in the stands, rooting on the Utes in the Rose Bowl.

"We booked with Southwest just because it was a little bit more cost-effective than some of the other airlines thought this will work out great," Katie said.

According to FlightAware.com, Southwest Airlines has canceled nearly 16,000 flights since just before the Christmas holiday, when winter weather began to interrupt air travel across the country.

Now, Peacock says, she is a little worried about if they will actually get out of Salt Lake International Airport on their New Year's Day flight.

"As we're getting closer, we're really nervous, but we're watching the flight statuses every day to see if it's been canceled or delayed," Katie said.

While the Peacock's and their family keep their eyes on the sky, others are choosing to hit the road.

Kimberly Thorne, her husband LeGrand and four-year-old daughter Lily left Murray on Wednesday.

"The pass you go through right before beaver, we started slowing down, the icy roads were starting to get a little slick and I see really slushy and then all of a sudden we were at a dead stop," said Thorne.

A drive to Las Vegas, Nevada that Thorne says took her family nearly ten hours to complete.

Back on the road Thursday afternoon, Thorne says it has been smooth sailing as they head to Pasadena, California.

"It's not that bad of a drive for us, I mean normally minus the traffic, but yeah, I'm definitely glad we're not flying," said Thorne.

While flying is still the Peacock's and their family's hope, they say they also have a Plan B.

"We got the car all gassed up and ready to go just in case," Katie said.

As for the game itself, both families referenced Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, the two fallen Ute players. With both players wearing the number 22 and it being the 2022 season, they feel that will bring the Utes some good luck in getting that Rose Bowl to win this time around.

These diehard fans tell FOX 13 News they hope this will wrap up some unfinished business after last year's 48-45 loss in the Rose Bowl to Ohio State.

#8 Utah and #11 Penn St. will square off in the 2023 Rose Bowl on Monday, January 2nd. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. MST.