Ute Mountain Ute Tribe: ‘100 Years of Silence’

SALT LAKE CITY — The Ute Mountain Ute tribe is speaking up about an incident that they say forcibly removed them from their land in the Bears Ears area in southern Utah, 101 years ago.

"The healing part of it -- yes it happened, and it was pretty bad, but we're still here, we're thriving,” said Toni Pelt, an artist and member of the Ute Mountain Ute tribe.

This indigenous community is taking back their story, and they are doing at the Leonardo through art and dialogue.

"They didn’t want to hear the voices of the indigenous Ute people, they didn’t want to bring them in with welcome arms, instead they put them in basements and put them in a corral fence located by the old bank," explained Shaun D. Ketchum Jr, project director of “100 Years of Silence.” The project aims at explaining what exactly happened, through the lens of these communities that were impacted.

The incident was previously called “Posey's war,” but tribal leaders instead want to refer to the incident in 1923 as healing and transformation that's come from a tragedy. "Kind of signifies that had happened, and since then, it’s been quiet, hush hush, not really talking about it, but this project brought it out,” added Pelt.

The project includes community conversations and forums, and an art exhibit. Pelt created a mixed media portrait showcasing a sunset on Bears Ears. “Represents the circle of life, in a sense for the Ute people,” added Pelt. “I hope that it can bring that out and people will start to heal in that sense.”

Pelt passed her love for art down to her daughter, Lakesia Lopez who made a beaded vest and ribbon skirt, also on display. She is also part of the project to help raise awareness about what happened.

"Information that we got during the project process, some of it was new information that I didn't know about before, so it was kind of shocking to see and hear stories from the elders about what happened back then,” said Lopez. “I think it’s great that this is happening. It'll be a relief for some of the elders who weren't able to tell their story."

Hoping this project is just the beginning of a new chapter. "Being able to be represented in today’s world with the Ute tribe, it’s pretty great,” said Lopez. “It's not just a win for the community of White Mesa, it’s also a win for Indian Country, so I think that’s great.”

You can check out the art exhibit and learn about the “100 years of silence project,” any time you visit The Leonardo.