Utes basketball star Pili finalist for national award; fan votes can help her win it

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Women's Basketball star Alissa Pili was named as one of five finalists for the Katrina McClain Award, given to the best women's basketball forward in the nation, and fans can help her win it.

Starting March 8, fan voting will open here, and will count as one committee vote during the selection process.

Pili was one of two players from the Pac-12, and has earned many honors from her outstanding performance on the court.

She's averaged 21.0 points per game, putting her at #15 in the NCAA, with 640 total points so far, for a rank of racked up #7 in the NCAA.

Pili was named to the coaches All-Pac-12 team this year, her third time of the list.

She was also named to the Wooden Late Season Top 20 list as well as a Top 20 Candidate for the Naismith Trophy, given to the most outstanding men's and women's basketball player.

Pil was the 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year and earned Pac-12 All-Conference honors.