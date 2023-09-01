Utes superfan hasn't missed home football game since 2002

LEHI, Utah — Fans are front and center tonight, hoping the Utes can gain redemption against the Gators after a loss in Gainesville last year.

To open the 2023 season, Florida makes the trip to the Beehive State to take on 14 ranked Utah.

Jeff Dart is from Lehi and will be in the stands for the game.

"We take it pretty seriously," Jeff said.

Jeff's fandom is on full display, both outside and inside the living room of his home.

"The Aaron Lowe, Ty Jordan hand-painted helmet," Jeff showed FOX 13 News.

Growing up as a casual Utes fan, Jeff says he attended games, but one in particular stands out.

"I went to Ron McBride's last game at, in 2002, the last game of the year," Jeff said.

That game, on November 23, 2002, ended in a 13-6 win for Utah over BYU.

"And I have not missed a game in the state of Utah since that," Jeff said.

That equates to 123 straight home games Jeff has been to, inside of Rice-Eccles Stadium. In addition, he has been to 13 consecutive games played against the likes of BYU and Utah State, over the last 20 years.

As for games out-of-state, you can find Jeff in the stands there as well.

"We've seen Utah play in 27, like, on campus or that school's stadiums in 14 states," Jeff said.

Jeff says the first game he attended with his wife, Anna, was the Fiesta Bowl during the 2004 season. She has been by side at games ever since.

"We had the really cool experience in 2008 and we just happened to attend every game that season and we had no real idea going into the year that that was going be like the year we were undefeated," Anna said.

So, you may wonder, why do the Dart's feel it is so important to be there, week in and week out to root on the Utes every football season.

"To get to see people's kids, people who are coming when they're kids' kind of have a chance at a different life and a better life and really matters to me," Anna said.

The Dart's say they have a few favorite moments over the years of seeing the Utes on the gridiron. Jeff mentioned the game against TCU during the 2008 season, when Utah won 13-10 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

"I've seen a lot of losses and I've seen a lot of spectacular wins, but those things start to matter a little bit less than just being where I love with who I love," Jeff said.

After being in the stands when Utah lost to Florida last year, they told FOX 13 News they believe a 'W' is in the cards tonight for the 14-ranked Utes.