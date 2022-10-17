Utes' victory extra special for family of recently-passed superfan

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — University of Utah football fans can’t stop talking about this weekend’s win against USC.

Saturday’s victory was extra special for one Taylorsville family, who lost a loved one the day before the game.

“It means a lot to him and it means a lot to the family,” said Elijah Lovato.

Lovato’s 88-year-old grandpa, Richard Brant, passed away Friday. Lovato said Brant was a lifelong Ute fan who could often be caught wearing U of U gear or talking football.

“If he could be front row at every game, he probably would’ve been,” he said.

Even as Brant’s health declined, he continued to ask about upcoming games.

As his family watched the game against USC, they felt as though their grandpa was looking out for his favorite team.

“Rising made that touchdown at the last moment for the two point play,” said Lovato. “You know, he’s pulling some strings. I think he’s got something going on up there.”

Before, Lovato couldn’t look at anything Utah Football-related and not think of his grandfather. Now, in every piece of fan clothing or in every game, he finds comfort knowing his grandpa now has the best seats in the house.

“There are a lot of things that come up and you know, gosh darn it, it’s Grandpa,” he said. “And that game yesterday was one of those things.”