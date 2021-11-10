VA in Salt Lake offering 500 free meals to homeless, underserved veterans

SALT LAKE CITY — Tomorrow is Veterans Day and there’s a lot going on in Salt Lake City and around the state for Utah’s veterans.

One event focusing on Vets who may be underserved or homeless.

For those who don’t know, the VA in Salt Lake is literally a campus, with multiple buildings dealing with veterans medical, physical, mental health and rehabilitation needs.

But for a variety of reasons, some veterans do not or cannot take advantage of the services offer there.

So, VA volunteers, working with local businesses, try to reach out and connect with those veterans to make sure they don’t fall through the cracks.

One event commemorating Veterans Day this year is a meal that will be offered to as many as 500 local veterans on Friday.

It’s taking place in the VA parking lot outside build number Nine and it’s being sponsored by the Ken Garff auto dealerships. A holiday meal with all the trimmings.

“We are hoping that we’ll get the homeless and we’re hoping that we’ll get our low income veterans who may not have the means to pay for that holiday meal that’s coming up on Thanksgiving," said Christopher Scott, Chief of Voluntary Service, Dept of Veterans Affairs, Salt Lake City.

"So we’re super excited that Ken Garff reached out, as they have in many years past, and are helping us with this donation it’s a wonderful thing for our veterans.”

500 meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis and you need to show your active military ID or VA medical card.

It gets underway at 10 AM Friday, in the parking lot of building number nine on the VA campus in Salt Lake City.