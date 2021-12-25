Vacant building fire prompts large agency response

OGDEN, Utah — A fire that broke out at a vacant two-story building Friday night prompted a sizable response from local fire crews.

According to a statement released by Ogden Fire Deputy Chief Mike Slater Friday night, fire crews were dispatched to the area of 17th Street and Gibson Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they spotted smoke and flames coming out of the front of the building.

Crews conducted a quick search for any people that may have been trapped inside. Once an "all-clear" was established, firefighters worked to extinguish the flames by spraying water from the outside of the building while attempting to locate the main body of the flames.

Fortunately, the blaze was contained to the original structure. There were no injuries or exposures reported. While the cause remains under investigation, preliminary findings by the Fire Marshals' office indicates that the fire may have been started by transients who were attempting to warm themselves inside the building. The cost of damages is estimated to be around $30,000.

Fire crews from both Ogden and Riverdale Fire responded to the call, with 17 firefighters, 2 ladder trucks, 2 engines, an ambulance, a paramedic unit, and the Battalion Chief arriving in total.