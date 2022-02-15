Valentine's spending up, as are expectations felt by singles

SALT LAKE CITY — Seventy-six percent of Americans told the marketing website "Numerator" that they plan to celebrate Valentine's Day.

That same survey says Valentine's is an expensive holiday. It's dwarfed by Christmas in terms of how much individuals expect to spend, but close to Halloween, St. Patrick's Day and Hanukkah.

According to Numerator, online shopping has already overtaken in-person shopping for Christmas, and it's closing in on Mother's Day, Father's Day and Hanukkah. Valentine's day spending tends to be local.

Valentine’s Day spending hit an all-time high right before the pandemic began, according to the National Retail Federation — almost reaching $200 per person. This year, the expectation is $175 dollars.

The restaurant reservation site Open Table took a survey two years ago, finding that half of single people think they'll be judged by their choice of restaurant for a date.

On a spicier note, 60 percent of respondents think a dinner date specifically on Valentine's Day means a better chance at ?getting lucky."

We used Google Trends to see where Utahns are most likely to search for popular gifts. Morgan, Roosevelt, and Hyrum have searched for flowers more than other cities in the past week.

Highland, Elk Ridge, and Fruit Heights searched for chocolate more than other towns.

And Silver Summit, Kamas and Alta residents were most likely to search for wine in the last seven days.